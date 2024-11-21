National Geographic series gives comprehensive look into deadly 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

The powerful series follows the wave minute-by-minute, with unseen archive video and untold stories of survival.

Marking 20 years since one of the deadliest natural disasters in history, Nat Geo's "Tsunami: Race Against Time," tells the minute-by-minute story of the disaster that left more than 230,000 people dead.

It's been 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami, which spanned 14 countries and left more than 230,000 dead.

National Geographic's new series, "Tsunami: Race Against Time," provides a 360-degree view into the heart-stopping events of one of the deadliest natural disasters in history

The powerful series features personal accounts from survivors, scientists who raced against time to understand the catastrophic disaster and warn the world, journalists who broke the shocking news, and the fearless rescuers who risked their lives to save others.

Told through harrowing video and gripping stories of survival and courage - some both seen and heard for the first time - the four-part series offers a comprehensive and immersive look at the destructive wave as it surged across the ocean, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

"Tsunami: Race Against Time" premieres Nov. 24 at 9/8c on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.