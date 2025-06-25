Navigating collective trauma amid uncertainty worldwide

In a world where people are in fear of deportation or witnessing war in the Middle East, the looming worry can be heavy for many, according to family therapist Rocio Arevalo.

" They are just stagnant. They are in fear. They are not coming out of their homes, they are not working, their children do not want to go to school," said Arevalo.

Arevalo says those directly impacted aren't the only ones feeling the weight.

She says the daily fear and anxiety have a domino effect among entire communities, described as collective trauma.

" It might not be happening to you, but you might know a friend or family who may be impacted."

Flor Martinez Zaragoza is an activist who has traveled up and down the Golden State, standing in support of the immigrant community.

She was recently in Los Angeles during large protests and says the constant push for strength and resilience takes a toll.

The exhaustion and frustration she is witnessing firsthand as messages flood her social media accounts, asking for help.

" This is impacting our communities a lot, from the children to the elder. People are really going through it," said activist Flor Martinez Zaragoza.

Arevalo says having open and safe conversations about the reality of current situations is important for communities to heal collectively in the long term.

" So how can we support this? A lot of it is bringing this awareness, bringing up the topic, talking about it, and expressing how we are feeling," said Arevalo.

It's advice that Martinez has been living out by creating and participating in events meant for unity.

" Everyone needs to know that they are not alone, and it's so important to create these spaces with healing ceremonies or talking circles," said Martinez.

" We have a voice, we have awareness, we have the tools. We need to advocate in one way or another," said Arevalo.

Arevalo says collective trauma has always existed, but is noticing an uptick in its awareness.

She says this is a good thing so that communities can work on healing and breaking those barriers.

