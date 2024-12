New arrest made in 2023 deadly Visalia shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police have made a new arrest in a deadly shooting from more than a year ago.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jorge Aroz on Thursday for his alleged role in the killing.

Police say 20-year-old Isaak Sedillo was shot and killed on March 2023.

A 15-year-old boy from Dinuba was later arrested and charged for the crime.

As the investigation continued detectives say they learned Aroz was also involved.

He's been booked on homicide and conspiracy charges.