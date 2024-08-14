It's located between Highway 99 and the Chowchilla Airport and created some 280 new jobs for the area.

New AutoZone warehouse now open in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It may be hard to miss the brand-new AutoZone warehouse in the North Valley.

The distribution center is now open in Chowchilla.

The last project of this scale to hit the city of about 19,000 residents was more than 40 years ago.

The American retailer, which sells aftermarket auto parts and accessories, is the largest in the United States.

