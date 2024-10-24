New Barbie-inspired museum open in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Barbie-inspired museum has opened in Modesto.

It's called the Be Anything Museum, a reference to Mattel's "You Can Be Anything" slogan for its Barbie line.

The museum features an exhibit of hundreds of Barbies spanning the last 60 years.

Some are high-priced collector's items.

Dolls include Barbies of the World and "I Love Lucy" Barbies, as well as cultural icons Barbies Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo.

The museum's director hopes it inspires and empowers visitors and provides a resource center to promote women and entrepreneurship.