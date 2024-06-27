Basin Fire explodes in size overnight in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wildfire burning east of Pine Flat Lake has forced evacuations of a Fresno County campground.

The Basin Fire sparked on Wednesday, days after several fires in the area burned from lightning that struck Monday.

As of Saturday, the flames have burned 7,462 acres with no containment.

While fire crews were able to get many of the smaller fires out the Basin Fire grew.

''The fuel types are very susceptible to burning. Everybody around here knows we've had two years of good rain fall, so we have a really good grass crop and it's very dry. It's surprisingly resistant to control," explained Kate Kramer, Basin Fire spokesperson.

The steep terrain and hot and dry weather are among the challenges that crews are facing.

Smoke is also affecting air attack resources.

''They were up today but the inversion did affect plans and what that does is that smoke does prevent visibility," Kramer said.

The Kirch Flat Campground and the Balch Camp area are under evacuation orders due to the fire.

For Casey Cornell, the owner of Kings River Expedition, the Basin Fire is putting a damper on business.

''We had over 300 people set to go down the river between yesterday and Sunday. To have to reschedule and refund everyone is heartbreaking mainly for them because for some this is their one summer outing that they planned," said Cornell.

Cornell says they saw the fire from the hillside. Helicopters even came near their camp to get water.

With all the crews rushing by, they knew they needed to leave.

''We did have a fairly large group at camp at the time, and thankfully we caught it when we did and we just got everyone out of there," Cornell said.

While it's tough cancel of many families and people, safety is at the top of mind for Cornell.

The cause of the Basin Fire is under investigation.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.