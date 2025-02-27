New CEO & President of Central California Blood Center lays out vision for the future

It's a new era of leadership at the Central California Blood Center. Christine Hayes is the new president and CEO of the organization.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The blood pumping throughout our bodies helps keep us moving. It's a lifeline that connects every part of our being.

"Whether you are a surgery patient, an unfortunate trauma victim or a cancer patient needing treatment, all of those scenarios require the use of a blood product," said Christine Hayes, the newly-appointed President and CEO of the Central California Blood Center.

Hayes wants to keep that lifeline going strong.

"Most people simply don't know that one blood donation can save the lives of three different people," said Hayes.

Hayes has been in her new leadership position for about three weeks. Already, she's hit the ground running. Part of her goal for the Central California Blood Center is to get connected with their supporters, reach out for new donors and spread awareness about the vital need for blood, especially with future generations.

"The donor pool that we have today is getting older," said Hayes. "We need to engage those younger generations of donors to remember what a good act of community service and goodwill it is to support your community through blood donation."

Hayes brings 30 years of experience from the blood banking industry and knows it's critical for her to continue to keep the supply of blood flowing in Central California.

"At the end of the day, all of the great work that we are doing is to ensure that patients in this community have access to blood products when they need it," said Hayes.

It's easy to help. By simply rolling up your sleeve, you can help give the gift of life.

To learn more on how you can donate or to find the nearest blood donation center near you, click here.

