New COVID-19 and Flu vaccines available in Valley ahead of fall and winter

The new FDA approved Covid-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available to give you a fresh dose of protection from the virus.

The new FDA approved Covid-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available to give you a fresh dose of protection from the virus.

The new FDA approved Covid-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available to give you a fresh dose of protection from the virus.

The new FDA approved Covid-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available to give you a fresh dose of protection from the virus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season is now available to give you a fresh dose of protection from the virus.

The CDC recommends everyone over six months old receive both the updated COVID shot and an annual flu shot, ideally in September or October before peak season starts.

"Most people haven't been vaccinated with up-to-date vaccines. What they had is the old vaccines, so if you haven't been vaccinated the last 12 months, you're essentially out of date," says Dr. Bobby Dhaliwal.

According to the CDC, if you just had COVID, you could wait about three months before going in for your next booster unless you are considered high-risk or live with a loved one who is high-risk.

Dr. Bobby Dhaliwal, CVS Pharmacist and Central Valley District leader, says the key difference to the new vaccines is that they're created to combat the recent strains of each virus that are being commonly circulated right now.

"When you get a vaccine, whether it's the COVID or the flu shot, that strain is relevant at that time. Eventually, your body starts to wear off again. It's a virus, so it mutates and changes," says Dr. Dhaliwal.

The new vaccines are already available at local pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid. According to a CVS Health Survey, 48% of respondents plan to get the flu vaccine, and 60% would like to get both.

Dr. Dhaliwal says the sooner you can get both, the better.

"It's important to understand with COVID and the flu, that it takes a few weeks for the immunity to build and we're heading into September. It is totally safe to get both of them together," says Dr. Dhaliwal.

Fresno County and other agencies plan to roll out vaccines for the uninsured or underinsured in the coming weeks.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California expects to receive their supply and begin administering it by mid-September.

They tell Action News, that if they receive shipments earlier, they will begin distribution earlier.

Dr. Kenny Banh runs UCSF's Mobile Heal Clinic focused on vaccinating vulnerable groups who may otherwise lack access.

He says while the pandemic seems long gone, the need for vaccines remains.

"People have to start thinking about it like other infectious diseases like flu, like other things that we have to control, or we'll have spikes. We should have regular vaccinations. That's an important part of keeping us from going back into lockdowns and mask requirements," says Dr. Banh.

Fresno County has a relatively low vaccination rate. In 2023, only about 7% of the population got the latest dose.

"For the San Joaquin Valley right now, the COVID levels are in the medium levels but for several other parts of the state, they're in the high levels. Overall, COVID is circulating in the community," says Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.