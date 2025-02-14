New exhibit celebrates local artist at Arte Americas in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new exhibit coming to Arte Americas has special significance to the cultural center itself.

The center in downtown Fresno is prepping for the upcoming exhibit, "F. John Sierra: A Retrospective," taking you through his life journey.

"Who John is, how he became an artist and then invites people to travel with him through his work and all these different projects and approaches to his art across a 50-year career," says Executive Director Arianna Paz Chávez.

Those projects include what Arianna Paz Chavez describes as the largest mural in the Central Valley, "The Planting of Cultures," found in downtown Fresno.

"I was at the top of the building looking down," says Sierra.

"And I thought, what am I getting myself into because this is a big thing."

Born in Kerman, 82-year-old Sierra is known for his work as a muralist, author, illustrator, and educator.

When he wasn't teaching in a classroom, he was creating artwork.

"I like to try different things, so I do things that are representational and things that are more inventive, more creative, and just things that I come up with on my own," says John Sierra.

Sierra says most of his experience comes from observing artists he admired and experimenting on his own, a passion that turned into a decades-long career.

"What I do, I think, is just do what I like and what I represent in terms of heritage, and I like to show my side of the story; it's my own personal history," says Sierra.

History that will soon be hanging on the walls of the very place he helped co-found nearly four decades ago.

You'll be able to check out the exhibit from February 21st through August 21st.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.