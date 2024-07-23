You'll also get to learn about their behavior, habitat and what type of care they receive at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

New experience with Komodo Dragons at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new behind-the-scenes experience at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

During the tour, you'll see the Komodo Dragon holding area, which is located in the Kingdoms of Asia.

You can check out their diet and even try feeding them.

You ll also get to learn about their behavior, habitat and what type of care they receive at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Komodo Dragon is one of the largest living reptiles in the world.

The males weigh anywhere from 170 to 200 pounds..

