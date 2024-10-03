New federal legislation to target illegal bio-labs

Congressman Jim Costa unveiled new federal legislation he said would improve training for building code enforcement officers.

Congressman Jim Costa unveiled new federal legislation he said would improve training for building code enforcement officers.

Congressman Jim Costa unveiled new federal legislation he said would improve training for building code enforcement officers.

Congressman Jim Costa unveiled new federal legislation he said would improve training for building code enforcement officers.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Congressman Jim Costa unveiled new federal legislation on Thursday that he said would improve training for building code enforcement officers.

It comes after the discovery last year of an illegal bio-lab in Reedley.

The lab contained unauthorized samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, medical tests, and nearly one thousand mice.

A Chinese citizen is charged with conspiracy and wire fraud following an indictment by a federal grand jury.

The new legislation would create a federal grant program to create special training for code enforcement officers.

It would also create new rules for sellers of highly infectious agents.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.