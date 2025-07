New Grocery Outlet now open in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new grocery store is now open in northeast Fresno.

Eager customers lined up near Willow and Nees before Grocery Outlet opened Thursday morning.

The first 100 customers in the door received a "Bliss Buck" gift card worth anywhere from $5 to $500.

Action News spoke to one customer who was ready to score a deal.

A ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony also took place Thursday morning.

The store is taking the place of the former Rite Aid location.