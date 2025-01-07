New guidance released for immigrant students ahead of Trump's second term

President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his second term.

President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his second term.

President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his second term.

President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his second term.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a cornerstone of his second term.

On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta offered immigrant students and their families new guidance as school districts in the state prepare for the possibility of tougher immigration policies.

"We've been here before. We've won. We're ready to do it again," said Bonta.

The attorney general wants immigrant students and their families to know their rights.

"We've been preparing for weeks and for months on the issues we expect to come from the Trump administration 2.0," Bonta explained.

Monday's press conference was the third in a series of regional meetings focused on immigrant rights ahead of a second Trump presidency that aims to crackdown on illegal immigration.

"His claims that he'll deport U.S. citizens and use the military to execute his plans are inhumane," said Bonta.

Monday's guidance highlights three key areas for immigrant students and families: right to a free public education, information required for school enrollment, and confidentiality of personal information

Closer to home, Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary School District in Tulare County says it's ready for a second Trump Presidency.

"One of my biggest takeaways from 2016 is making sure that families are ready for the event of a deportation with affidavits, with regards to where their children will go and who they will go with in the event that parents deported as an example," said Roberto Vaca, superintendent and principal.

Fresno Unified will decide whether to adopt a resolution on Wednesday.

A statement from Fresno Unified says, in part:

"Fresno Unified is committed to the success of all students, ensuring that every school is a safe, welcoming space for students and their families."

Fresno Unified does not keep a record of students' immigration status.

Clovis Unified reinforces a similar position.

"While we may not know if a student is or is not a documented resident, if we learn that child is struggling for any reason, that student would be connected to the appropriate staff member or support program based on their unique needs," Clovis Unified officials wrote in a statement.

"They become part of our family and that's why we take it very personal because we're not here to take sides. We're here to do the right thing," said Vaca.

Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary School District will hold a Know Your Rights workshop in partnership with the Fresno Education and Leadership Foundation.

The date and time are still being finalized.

Fresno Unified will be holding a similar event next week.

The informational workshop is available for all families in need of resources to prepare for the possibility of mass deportations.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.