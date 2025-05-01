New income guidelines for WIC Program will provide more access and support to families

There is now more help for people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

There is now more help for people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

There is now more help for people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

There is now more help for people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is now more help for people who are living from paycheck to paycheck.

Starting in April, struggling families in Central California have more access to WIC services, from healthy foods to breastfeeding support. It's all thanks to updated income guidelines.

"By expanding eligibility to participants," said Denise Martinez, the Program Director at United Health Centers, "the WIC program aims to reduce food insecurity and promote healthier outcomes for women, infants, and children."

United Health Centers serves more than 18,000 families throughout Fresno County under its WIC program. Martinez says this opens up the door for many.

"They will also have access to medical, dental, vision, and mental health services that are provided through United Health Centers' Integrated Care Model," said Martinez.

Martinez says every year the state updates its eligibility guidelines to align with the 185% poverty level.

"A family of four can qualify for WIC if they earn about $60,000 annually or around $5000 monthly," said Martinez.

People who qualify include women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, recently gave birth in the last six months, experienced a pregnancy loss in the last six months, or who have a child under the age of 5 years old.

"We encourage newly pregnant individuals, migrant families, and working families to apply," said Martinez. "Caregivers including dads, grandparents, and foster families can apply as well."

Martinez adds that there are no wait lists for people who want to apply and provides equal opportunities for everyone.

To learn more about the WIC Program at United Health Centers, click here.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

