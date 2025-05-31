New information on Huron cold case homicide in 2017

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators say new information is creating new leads on a cold case homicide in Huron from more than eight years ago.

Detectives are now asking for the public's help tracking down 28-year-old Cody Plasencia.

Authorities say he is not a suspect in the case, but investigators need to speak with him.

Authorities recently released video of the suspect vehicle in the deadly drive-by shooting back in January of 2017.

68-year old Francisco Acosta was struck by a bullet and died at his home on 14th near O streets.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Plasencia or this case are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

