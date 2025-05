New Sanger police chief to begin role in June

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger's City Manager confirms John Reynolds has accepted the position as police chief.

He was most recently a captain with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Former Sanger Chief Greg Garner left in February after more than four years with the department.

City officials did not provide a reason for Garner's departure.

Reynolds is expected to start his new role as police chief in June.