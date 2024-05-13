New jewelry store featuring handmade designs now open in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jewelry designer known for her whimsical designs at pop ups and various stores has opened up shop in the heart of Old Town Clovis.

With an address as unique as 421 and a half on Pollasky, it's only fitting that the SheraChic Boutique is filled with fanciful finds.

"I always like to come up with new things. I think my customers who keep coming back that's what they like to see finding these fun and whimsical things" explained Shera Franzman.

You may recognize Franzman's handmade creations from pop ups and other stores that carried her line.

after five years of channeling her creativity into wearable art, you can now shop at SheraChic.

"Ever since i was a little girl and i saw the movie 'You've Got Mail,' and there was the shop around the corner I always thought that would be amazing to have your own little space with the things that you've loved," Franzman explained.

Along the wall of earrings inside the store, you'll find your favorite fruit.

You can even find Dala horses, serving as testaments to her time growing up in Clovis.

"My signature ones have become my sun and moon earrings," said Franzman. "I also have my flying pigs, 'When Pigs Fly.'"

A little reminder to bet on yourself when your goals seem out of reach.

"It can happen and I feel like that's been true of my business and seeing how its grown. My big 'when pigs fly moment' is when I was asked to have my earrings at the Madonna inn, in San Luis Obispo," Franzman recalled.

The Madonna Inn's signature goblets are in high demand as are the earrings Shera designs to compliment them.

This daily dose of inspiration is only one of the ways Shera surrounds herself with motivation.

You can also find local makers including "Let it Grow" plants and pottery from Kin + Clay.

"It was really a lot of reaching out to different people that i knew they had a quality of work and a love for what they do and bringing that into this space and i think you feel that when you walk in," said Franzman.

SheraChic is open Thursdays through Sundays.

