New stroke guidelines urge lifestyle changes and accessibility to reduce risk

Stroke is a top cause of disability and death in California, with Merced County having the fourth-highest stroke rate.

Stroke is a top cause of disability and death in California, with Merced County having the fourth-highest stroke rate.

Stroke is a top cause of disability and death in California, with Merced County having the fourth-highest stroke rate.

Stroke is a top cause of disability and death in California, with Merced County having the fourth-highest stroke rate.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death in California, according to state health leaders. They say more than 14,000 Californians die of stroke each year and it's a cause for concern in the Valley.

"Merced County actually has the fourth highest stroke rate here in California," said Leslie Thompson, a Nutrition Production Manager at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. "So this is a big deal."

Newly updated guidelines released this year aim to help people reduce their risk of stroke. The list includes exercise and eating healthier, such as following a Mediterranean diet.

"We're looking at more fresh fruits, vegetables," said Thompson. "We're also looking at leaner cuts of protein. Like seafood, chicken, and even plant-based items."

Thompson explains eating less saturated fat in our diet can reduce the risk of chronic disease, including stroke. She adds that people are still eating more than 10% saturated fat in their diet.

"When our arteries get hard in the heart and the valves, it starts creating blockages," said Thompson. "In the brain, our arteries going to our brain, they can also get clogged as well."

Thompson explains a person's environment and socioeconomic background can also be factors for stroke. That's why the guidelines suggest screenings for non-medical factors, including education, healthcare accessibility, and economic stability.

"Whether people have the resources or they have, for example, maybe they have close grocery stores to go shopping at," said Thompson.

The 2024 guidelines also encourage people to get between 75 to 150 minutes of exercise. When it comes to using prescription drugs, Thompson says it's important for you to talk with your doctor.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.