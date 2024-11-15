New study shows preventing adverse childhood experiences can reduce negative health conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new study from the Center for Disease Control shows that if we can prevent adverse childhood experiences, also known as ACEs, then it can reduce the negative health conditions and behaviors that are associated with it.

"This recent study that's come out looked specifically at youth," said Dr. Carmela Sousa, a complex care pediatrician and the director of the Guild's Center for Community Health at Valley Children's Hospital.

"What that study found is that essentially 3 out of every 4 or 75% of youth have had one or more adverse experience during their childhood."

That latest CDC study also showed that 1 in 5 high school students had four or more adverse childhood experiences.

"Those can include experiencing racism, experiencing war, some sort of traumatic separation from their family or loved ones," said Dr. Sosa.

Dr. Carmela Sosa tells Action News that when a teenager or child experiences chronic stress, it can create physical and chemical changes to the brain.

"If you can imagine living constantly under the threat of being pounced on, maybe by a tiger around every corner," said Dr. Sosa. "You're constantly in that fight or flight mode."

But in the study, it reported that preventing ACEs could help save lives, by reduce suicide attempts by 89% in high school students, decrease misuse of prescription medication by 84%, and lessen feelings of sadness or hopelessness by as much as 66%.

"What's really important to understand is that number one, these are preventable," said Dr. Sosa.

Dealing with chronic stress and trauma, can also lead to other health issues, like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. That's why Dr. Sosa says providing positive support is critical

"For example, if a family is experiencing food, insecurity, or if they're unhoused providing those services for them, those are all protective factors," said Dr. Sosa.

Dr. Sosa says, first and foremost, kids and teens need to know these tough and traumatic experiences don't define who they are.

