New traffic signal at northwest Fresno intersection to promote safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents and local leaders say the impact of a new traffic signal in northwest Fresno will be life changing.

The new traffic signal is expected to curb dangerous driving, while increasing access to recreation.

With the push of a button, lights at the Audubon Drive and Del Mar Avenue intersection in northwest Fresno were activated.

Supporters say it's a major step toward increasing safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, including those making their way to the San Joaquin River.

"With the installation and now the activation of the traffic light, we are going to be celebrating a milestone in improving safe access to the River West-Eastern Trail Extension Project," explained Kari Daniska with the San Joaquin River Conservancy.

This is a moment some residents in the area say have been waiting for for 15 years, as they are now able to walk across this intersection safely.

The need was evident to residents in the Woodward Park area and local leaders.

In January 2022, just a few minutes down the same road, an experienced bicyclist was hit and killed.

"What we have found over the years is that, unfortunately, people that drive on Audubon use this as an expressway and in some cases drive at freeway speeds, and there had to be something that was done beyond enforcement and education," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Kritisne Walter is among those who have been pushing for the traffic signal.

"Now with this light and the way it's designed to be red until approached, is going to offer us a greater sense of security in our community and I think it's going to be great. I can't wait for my grandkids to come and ride their bicycles," explained Kristine.

The City of Fresno is still working on a complete neighborhood traffic study to analyze design options along the busy corridor.

That study should be complete and presented to the community by this fall, as efforts to make Audubon Drive safer and more accessible continue.

