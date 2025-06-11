Newsom tries to block Trump from expanded military use in California

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- President Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom continued to clash on Tuesday, as protests in downtown Los Angeles entered their fifth day.

Newsom filed an emergency request Tuesday to block the president from expanding military use in the state.

A judge denied the immediate request, but set a hearing for Thursday.

However, even if the court rules in favor of the governor, UC Merced political science professor Nate Monroe says it may not change much.

"It is, in the end, the executive branch with the direction of the president's responsibility and right, so to speak, to execute and carry out the will of the court or legislature," Monroe explained.

The state also filed a lawsuit against the president after Trump bypassed Newsom to deploy the National Guard, a move not made since 1965.

"It's an authoritarian playbook," Governor Newsom said on the 'Pod Save America' podcast.

Trump claimed the state and local governments weren't doing their jobs.

"If we didn't get involved right now, Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago, with all the houses that were lost. Los Angeles right now would be on fire, and we have it in great shape," Trump said to the media on Tuesday.

Newsom called the step "unlawful."

"This is an act not just against the people of LA and the state of CA, but against Americans all across this country, against the principles of our founding fathers," Newsom stated.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni applauded Trump's move, saying in part,

"The involvement of the National Guard became necessary once the safety of the residents of the greater Los Angeles area were at risk due to the violent nature of the protesters."

Monroe says Trump's historic move raises new questions.

"Are people going to be subject to the government's most fundamental power, coercion, and violence because they don't agree or align with some set of policies?" Monroe stated.

Despite military presence, protestors are still making their voices heard.

