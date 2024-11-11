Driver loses control, crashes through Sanger building, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clean-up is underway after a car that lost its tire crashed through a building in Sanger.

Officers were called to The Academy Center on Academy Avenue near Church Avenue just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the driver was traveling south on Academy when their tire blew out and they lost control.

The car swerved across the road, hitting multiple objects before going completely through the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this crash.

Officers believe the driver panicked and hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.