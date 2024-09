Nonprofit nursing bear cub from Yosemite National Park back to health

A wildlife nonprofit is helping a black bear cub from Yosemite National Park recover after spending more than a week alone.

A wildlife nonprofit is helping a black bear cub from Yosemite National Park recover after spending more than a week alone.

A wildlife nonprofit is helping a black bear cub from Yosemite National Park recover after spending more than a week alone.

A wildlife nonprofit is helping a black bear cub from Yosemite National Park recover after spending more than a week alone.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildlife nonprofit is helping a black bear cub from Yosemite National Park recover after spending more than a week alone.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says the orphaned animal arrived dehydrated, underweight, and had dozens of foxtails in her eye and ears.

Caregivers are treating the cub with antibiotics and other medications.

If you would like to make a donation to help with the baby bear's recovery, click here.