North Valley non-profit offering free parent classes to families

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley non-profit wants to support parents in Central California, and they're offering classes at no cost.

ACE Overcomers is seeking to help families understand how stress not only affects them but also their kids. CEO and founder, Dave Lockridge, founded ACE Overcomers 15 years ago.

Their mission is to break the cycle of adverse childhood experiences, also known as ACEs. The group has not only helped people in Central California but also internationally.

"We're here to partner with the parents," said Lockridge. "Give you the skills needed to feel confident in your parenting."

Next month, ACE Overcomers will be holding two parenting sessions at the Atwater United Methodist Church. The goal is to help parents improve relationships with their kids, as well as understand how toxic stress impacts a child's health.

"We break it down into very understandable concepts of Bossy Bob, Spoiler Sam, Detached Dave, and Relational Rick," explained Lockridge. "If you understand these different parenting styles, you're going to better understand how you can relate to your child."

Lockridge tells Action News they want to help families navigate the pressures of life.

"Give the parents the tools they need for self-control and self-awareness," said Lockridge. "Moderating their emotions and responses."

The parenting classes are free because they don't want costs to be a barrier for families.

The class will be offered not just in English, but also in Spanish, which is being done in collaboration with Cultiva la Salud of Central California.

"All of the materials are translated into Spanish," said Lockridge. "So we make it very easy for those of the Hispanic culture to come and learn these very important parenting skills."

Lockridge says they're also partnering with Valley Children's Healthcare and Central California Alliance for Health.

The sessions are open to parents of children of any age.

Lockridge believes that these classes are one of the steps that can help break the cycle of abuse and neglect for kids.

Parents who want to register can click here.

