Northeast Fresno restaurant says it's being targeted by 'dine and dash'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A breakfast spot in northeast Fresno says it has been targeted by customers who have a meal and then leave without paying.

The Train Depot is located on Ashlan and First Street.

Owners say one man ordered food on two different occasions, ate and then quickly walked out.

They say he showed up a third time, and that's when they called police.

We're told officers escorted him out of the restaurant.

"It's hard times, especially running a small business and it's not fair that someone continues to take advantage of people who work hard," says owner Pat Escovedo.

On Thursday, Escovedo says two other men took off without paying their bill.

The restaurant has shared photos of the first man with staff and is warning other local businesses to be on high alert.

