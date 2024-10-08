Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Prime Big Deal Days are here and there are a ton of tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals to be found. If you're looking for something brand-specific, Apple products are usually heavily discounted during the sale. Find the best October Prime Day Apple deals below.

Shop now before these deals expire tomorrow.

Best Apple deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale

32% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $168.99

$249 Shop now at Amazon

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 32% off.

28% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max $394.99

$549 Shop now at Amazon

These over-ear headphones also have both transparency and noise cancellation, plus up to a 20-hour battery life - shop them now on sale.

26% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $219.99

$299 Shop now at Amazon

This wearable can help you track various health stats, including workout goals, heart rate and more. It's a great starter smartwatch from Apple and is currently 26% off.

22% off Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air $849

$1099 Shop now at Amazon

MacBook Airs are super lightweight and this one has an HD camera and up to 256 GB of storage. Get that laptop now for 23% off.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.