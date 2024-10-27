Officer involved in southeast Fresno shooting injured, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened Saturday night near Platt Avenue and Eighth Street, just behind Jackson Elementary School.

At least a dozen gunshots can be heard whizzing through the air in exclusive video obtained by Action News.

WARNING: The following footage may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police say one of their officers was shot but is expected to be okay.

Officials did not provide any information on the status of the suspect involved in the shooting.

Roads around the intersection of Platt and Eighth are "locked down for an extended period for the investigation."

