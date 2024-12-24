Officials preparing for extreme weather in the Central Valley

The higher elevations of Central California could get a white Christmas. But first, our local foothill and mountain communities are bracing for potential flash flooding on Christma

The higher elevations of Central California could get a white Christmas. But first, our local foothill and mountain communities are bracing for potential flash flooding on Christma

The higher elevations of Central California could get a white Christmas. But first, our local foothill and mountain communities are bracing for potential flash flooding on Christma

The higher elevations of Central California could get a white Christmas. But first, our local foothill and mountain communities are bracing for potential flash flooding on Christma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The higher elevations of Central California could get a white Christmas. But first, our local foothill and mountain communities are bracing for potential flash flooding on Christmas Eve.

"We are in preparation, and we encouraging our residents to prepare," says Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. His department checks equipment to make sure it's mission-ready and that search and rescue volunteers are on standby.

The county is also turning to technology.

"We've deployed reverse sensors and surveillance trailers to monitor key areas. So, river sensors monitor the waterways, watching for any flooding, and our surveillance trailers will monitor those key areas such as the Mattie Fye mudslide burn scar," said Sheriff Pogue.

The city of Fresno is also preparing for potentially heavy rainfall.

"Our city crews have been working daily, clearing drains and making a big effort on the street sweeping program. A lot of picking up leaves and deploying additional crews to help with the large leaf piles," said Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Mozier explains that a couple of dozen crews are deployed, working around the city. And they'll stay on alert through the holidays.

"The city has crews available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies," said Mozier.

Jay Smith at Rick's Tire and Services said the shop sees an influx of people as soon as roadways get wet.

"It's usually because the tread is getting pretty thin, and the first time they go around the corner of the tire spins or they slide a little bit, they're coming right in," said Smith.

Smith adds it's important to check your tires, windshield wipers, and other safety features to prevent problems as we head into the winter season.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.