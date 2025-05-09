Old Town Clovis Flea Market prepares as spring season heats up

A spring tradition in Old Town Clovis is preparing to kick off in summer-like temperatures.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temperatures are heating up in the Central Valley, but it's not stopping events that have been in the works for months, like the Old Town Flea Market.

Friday, over 100 vendors set up shop and are bracing for the warm weekend underway.

"Oh my gosh, it's so hot. But hey, that's what happens when you live in Central California. You get to deal with some heat," Finders Keepers 559 Owner Anna Rogers said.

Anna Rogers and her husband were busy setting up their booth filled with unique vintage items for this year's Flea Market at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, an event she's been a part of since day one, 12 years ago, and says the weather is never the same.

"Well last year we had to deal with the rain and we had to throw tarps on everything at the last minute," Rogers said. "The wind is the worst but the heat is not bad, you just have to drink a lot of water."

Staying hydrated is a plan every vendor has in mind this Mother's Day weekend that's expected to be on the warmer side.

Rogers says despite the weather, it's the sense of community that makes this event special.

"Friends and laughter. We karaoke. And I'll tell you this, my kids come out on Sunday even though I'm working. They come out and it's special to see families come out," she said.

Vendors setting up around Rogers couldn't agree more, calling it a family reunion.

"It's our favorite weekend. It's our favorite show that we do. 100% favorite show," Shirley Johnson with R+R Vintage said.

Karen Chisum is an organizer of the Old Town Flea Market and says it's special to see the unity among vendors and support from the community, rain or shine, encouraging everyone to be prepared.

"The first heat of the year always feels so much hotter than it is, we are just not used to it yet but we encourage people to drink water and come out and have a great time," Chisum said.

125 vendors will be at the Old Town Flea Market, which kicks off Saturday, May 10, starting at 8 a.m. and continues Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

