Online registration opening soon for new school year in Clovis Unified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District is preparing to open online registration for the new school year.

If you live in the Clovis School district and have a child you'd like to enroll in preschool, mark your calendars for April 1 at 10 a.m.

State programs are offered at 26 different school sites and include both morning and afternoon hours.

There's also one Clovis Unified Private Pay program available.

For more information, click here.