Opening date for Daiso location in Visalia delayed

The popular chain is filled with household goods, stationery, beauty products and snacks.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:26PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll have to wait a little longer to shop at a store known for its affordable items out of Japan.

Daiso is now opening its doors in Visalia on October 26 at 9 am, pushing back previous plans to open this weekend.

The store is on Mooney Boulevard near Cameron Avenue.

The popular chain is filled with household goods, stationery, beauty products and snacks.

The first 100 customers to spend $30 or more will receive an exclusive goodie bag.

