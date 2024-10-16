Opening date for Daiso location in Visalia delayed

The popular chain is filled with household goods, stationery, beauty products and snacks.

Daiso is now opening its doors in Visalia on October 26 at 9 am, pushing back previous plans to open this weekend.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll have to wait a little longer to shop at a store known for its affordable items out of Japan.

The store is on Mooney Boulevard near Cameron Avenue.

The first 100 customers to spend $30 or more will receive an exclusive goodie bag.