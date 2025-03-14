Ordinance proposed to manage Fresno smoke shops fails council vote

Three Fresno City councilmembers are describing the proposal as a balanced approach to managing the city's 140 smoke shops.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City Council proposal to regulate smoke shops in the city has failed in a tied vote.

The 3-3 vote followed hours of debate on the measure sponsored by Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Annalisa Perea.

They say the city has found a number of violations at a number of smoke shops across the city.

The problems include issues with city code violations, the illegal sale of cannabis products and illegal gambling.

The measure would have cut the number of smoke shops in the city.