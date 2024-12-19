Man found guilty in kidnapping and sexual assault of Madera woman

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man faces up to 150 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on Tuesday of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Madera woman.

In March, Madera police say 54-year-old Otis McKinzy Junior tried to rob a woman in her 50s, kidnapped her in her own car, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away from McKinzy, who was arrested just hours after the attack.

Police found him in the Sacramento area, more than 130 miles from Madera.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno says the victim deserves credit for the conviction.

"She was very courageous. First of all in being able to run and get help to escape from this defendant," said Moreno.

"Second of all, her testimony, She testified both at the preliminary hearing and then again at trial and that's not an easy thing to do."

McKinzy is set to be sentenced January 16th.

Under current California law, he would be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison.