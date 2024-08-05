Parolee arrested in Chowchilla, accused of violent sexual assault of a minor

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chowchilla Police say they have arrested a parolee for the violent sexual assault of a minor.

Arthur Dean Knapp, 40, is accused of multiple crimes, including rape, assault and attempted murder.

"To do something like this, he's absolutely a monster. When you take the innocence of a young minor like that, you're a monster," Chowchilla Chief of Police, Jeffrey Palmer said.

Chief Palmer says the crime happened last Thursday.

The victim was so severely injured that they were rushed to Valley Children's Hospital, where they underwent surgery.

That same day, an ABC30 insider captured video as Chowchilla police and the Madera County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant near Myer Drive and Kites Way.

That's where they arrested Arthur Dean Knapp.

"He is a dangerous person and quite honestly after this, he is somebody that should never be out on the streets," Chief Palmer said.

The 40-year-old suspect has been in custody many times in the past.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 on domestic violence-related charges.

Then in 2021, he was once again sentenced to six years in prison on charges including assault.

Knapp was on parole at the time of his arrest.

"Over the last 10 or so years, laws have grown increasingly more lenient and it's more and more challenging to keep people of the street," Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno explained.

Moreno says her office is still going through evidence with the police department and has not yet filed charges. But Knapp is on a 10 day hold by another agency, which gives prosecutors more time.

"We're doing everything we can and if and when we are confident the right person has been arrested we will charge that person and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Moreno said.

Police are now asking the community to give the victim and their family space during this incredibly difficult time.

"We're now having to talk about a young victim who is going to have to put their life together and they don't need everybody asking on social media who this victim is and quite honestly violating their rights of privacy," Chief Palmer said.

Police are encouraging all residents to install security cameras around their properties, even in apartment buildings.

They say cameras can deter crime, and help detectives solve crimes that do occur.

Action News reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ask why Knapp had been released on parole.

Officials from the department responded in a statement, writing:

Arthur D. Knapp, 40, was received from Madera County on May 3, 2006, admitted to North Kern State Prison. He was sentenced to three years, four months for receiving stolen property, second-degree burglary, and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly. He received 338 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing and was eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated. He was released from Pelican Bay State Prison to the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) parole supervision on Dec. 12, 2007, after serving his full sentence as defined by law. Knapp was returned from parole on Oct. 28, 2009, with a new term, admitted to North Kern State Prison.

He was received from Madera County, sentenced to seven years for first-degree burglary with an enhancement for a prior prison term/non-violent new offense is any felony, to be served concurrent with the above sentence. He received 526 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing and was eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated. He was released from Pelican Bay State Prison to DAPO parole supervision on Sept. 21, 2014, after serving his full sentence as defined by law.



He was discharged from parole on Dec. 28, 2017, at the statutory maximum. Knapp was received from Madera County on May 14, 2019, admitted to North Kern State Prison. He was sentenced to six years for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition, a second-strike offense. He received 1,380 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing and was eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated.

He was released from Valley State Prison to Post-Release Community Supervision with the Madera County Probation Dept. on Aug. 9, 2020, after serving his full sentence as defined by law. Knapp was received from Madera County on Sept. 8, 2021, admitted to North Kern State Prison. He was sentenced to six years for criminal threat to cause great bodily injury or death and vandalism, both second-strike offenses. He received 264 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing and was eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated. He was released from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility to DAPO parole supervision on March 24, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.