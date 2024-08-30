Pay changes coming for jurors in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is participating in a pilot program that raises juror compensation.

Starting September 3, residents called into jury service in Fresno County will receive $100 per day, starting on the second day of service.

That's up from the current rate of just $15 a day.

In addition, the juror mileage reimbursement rate will increase from 34 cents to 67 cents per mile round trip.

The pilot will end by early 2026 or when the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

At the conclusion of the pilot, the Judicial Council will provide a report to the California State Legislature describing the findings of the pilot program and information for promoting juror diversity.