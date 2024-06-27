PG&E bills will be slightly cheaper just for the summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E customers are set to get a break on their bills this summer.

The utility that services more than 16 million people across Northern and Central California has announced electric rates will decrease by nine percent on July 1.

The temporary change aims to help customers save money during the hottest months of the year.

Historically, PG &E says electric bills are higher during the summertime.

"We know that customers are struggling with those bills and we have to do something with those bills," said Aaron Johnson, senior vice president of local engagement for PG &E.

Johnson says the utility is planning to temporarily reduce most people's bills by up to nine percent for the next few months.

"We're able to make this reduction because we've finished paying off some costs from the past that both came from wildfire protection and prevention. As well, as rebuilding infrastructure in communities that have been affected by wildfires over the last couple of years," Johnson explained.

Johnson adds that people could see bigger savings if they live in hotter parts of California.

In 2020 and 2021, the utility collected money from the work it did for storm response and wildfire prevention.

With roughly 1.8 million PG &E customers living in high-fire threat areas, electric company officials share how it's managing the threat wildfires pose to its customers.

"Installing stronger poles, covering power lines across our 1800 miles of overhead lines, removing or pruning over one million trees per year to ensure they maintain a safe distance from our power lines," said Rod Robinson, vice president of electric system operations for PG &E.

In January, the utility was fined $45 million in connection with the Dixie Fire, which spread over 960 thousand acres in 2021.

