PG&E commits $50M in utility bill relief as Valley heat wave rolls in

PG&E says there are hundreds of thousands of customers across the state who are eligible for assistance programs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Larry Scott Brown has been the owner of Fresno's Book Now for nearly two decades.

As a small business owner, he's seen his utility bill nearly double from $350 to $625 this month, double what he typically pays as Valley temperatures increase.

"I think around $7,750. I think it's the highest I've had it at," Brown said.

Brown is offsetting the cost of his rising utility bills through other means.

Such as keeping the thermostat set to 79 degrees and positioning as many as eight fans throughout his 2,200 square foot store.

"I'm a half-price bookstore, so we started doing some other things, but you know, you have a certain thing. I can't adjust my prices for you know all of a sudden, 'Hey, this month's tough, you got to pay full-price for a book,'" He said.

PG &E is reminding its 16 million customers about its bill relief programs for those with past-due energy bills.

"PG &E ran the numbers in the Central Valley and we have thousands and thousands of customers who qualify for these programs and they're not taking advantage and that's why we're trying to get the word out today," PG &E Spokesperson Megan McFarland said.

The utility company is launching its Match My Payment program, which offers a dollar-for-dollar match up to $1,000 for low to moderate-income customers.

Customers can also apply and qualify for another program offering hundreds of dollars in one-time savings through its Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help.

"It's called our Reach Program. Similarly, it provides income-eligible customers with an energy credit of up to $300 on a past-due bill," McFarland said.

For REACH recipients, the eligible income levels are lower and are for those customers who have received a disconnection notice.

"The goal of both programs is the same, we're trying to provide relief to customers who are struggling, but just different amounts of money," McFarland said.

PG &E is hosting a financial assistance event at the Sanger Community Center on Friday, July 11.

To learn if you qualify for bill assistance enrollment, bring a recent bill statement, a photo ID and proof of income.

The next event in Fresno County will be on August 1 at the Teague Community Center.

