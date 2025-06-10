PG&E expands discount program to more Fresno County residents

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- PGE & has announced the expansion of its family electric rate assistance program.

It will allow an estimated 150,000 Fresno County households an 18 percent discount on their electric rate.

One and two-person households are now eligible for the discount. Previously, only those with three or more people were eligible.

Acceptance is based on income and household size, for example, a home of one to two people making up to $52,000 a year could qualify for assistance.

Recent data shows that nearly 29,000 houses in Fresno County may qualify under the new guidelines.