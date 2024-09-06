Phase one of Sanger Unified Ag Complex nears completion

Students will soon get the chance to take their learning to the next level in the Sanger Unified School District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Fairmont Elementary School have big dreams for their future careers.

Sixth-grade student Tessa Conway wants to be an engineer.

Seventh-grade student Kyle Huckabay wants to be just like his dad and harvest almonds.

Principal Jared Savage says the district is pushing to prepare kids and make those dreams possible with the Sanger Unified Ag Complex.

"We're literally trying to change the landscape of learning for students," Savage said.

The project has been underway for more than seven years.

Phase one, plant science, is nearly complete with a new farmers market and greenhouse.

The ribbon cutting is expected in the coming months.

Phase two will be animal science. Phase three is innovation, which will include automation and robotics.

"It's not only about getting them to get some mastery learning experiences but really trying to double down on the ability to impact the local, regional and national community," Savage said.

The progress so far has been possible through community support and bond measures.

Building will continue as more funding becomes available, but just because all phases aren't complete doesn't mean the work hasn't started.

The curriculum has been created and is currently being taught to students.

Students say they like learning in a less traditional way.

"I just love getting my hands dirty. It's so much better than being in a classroom," seventh-grade student Matthew Warkentin said.

Superintendent Dennis Wiechmann says the facilities won't just benefit students at Fairmont Elementary. It will benefit kids TK-8th grade throughout the district.

They'll learn in a classroom and apply those skills at the Ag Complex.

"From a learning perspective that is the most effective way for students to learn -- is that hands-on activity," Wiechmann said.

The district has put a bond on the November ballot.

It's called Measure M.

If approved by voters, the funding would go toward modernizing current schools, building new schools and projects such as this one.

