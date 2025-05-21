Pilot program increasing pay for Fresno County jurors suspended

Since September, jurors in Fresno and six other California counties have been receiving $100 a day for their service.

Cuts to the California budget have ended the pilot program bumping the pay for jurors in Fresno County.

Cuts to the California budget have ended the pilot program bumping the pay for jurors in Fresno County.

Cuts to the California budget have ended the pilot program bumping the pay for jurors in Fresno County.

Cuts to the California budget have ended the pilot program bumping the pay for jurors in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cuts to the California budget have ended the pilot program bumping the pay for jurors in Fresno County.

Since September, jurors in Fresno and six other California counties have been receiving $100 a day for their service.

The rate has now returned to the standard $15 a day.

The change comes following Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised budget to make up for the $12 billion deficit.

The revision cuts the juror compensation pilot study to allow unspent funds to be used to offset the state's projected shortfall.

Jurors currently serving will continue to receive the rate of $100 a day until the end of their service.

