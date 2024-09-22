Pilot dies after planes collide mid-air in Southern California, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. -- One person is dead after two planes collided mid-air in Southern California Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The planes went down around 12:20 p.m. in the Lancaster, California area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One landed at 47th Street and Avenue F, the other at Avenue G and 60th Street.

One pilot was pronounced dead at the scene and the other reported no injuries.

It's unclear what happened before the aircraft collided.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

