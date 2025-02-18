Police arrest apparent leader of cultlike 'Zizian' group linked to multiple killings in the US

The apparent leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians has been arrested in Maryland along with another member of the group, Maryland State Police said Monday.

Jack Lasota, 34, was arrested Sunday along with Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania. They face multiple charges including trespassing, obstructing and hindering and possession of a handgun in the vehicle.

Further details on what led to the arrests were not immediately released.

A bail hearing for the two is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Allegany District Court.

The Zizians have been tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in January and five other homicides in Vermont, Pennsylvania and California.

In this undated and unknown location photo released by the Department of Homeland Security shows Border Patrol Agent David Maland posing with a service dog. Department of Homeland Security via AP

Maland, 44, was killed in a Jan. 20 shootout following a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border.

Back on December 31, 2022, Zajko's parents, Richard and Rita, were both shot in the head inside their Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, home.

Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko

Police question the Zajkos' daughter at her home in Vermont in January 2023. A few weeks later, officers briefly take her into custody at a Pennsylvania hotel, but release her without charges. LaSota, staying at the same hotel, is arrested and charged with obstructing the homicide investigation and disorderly conduct, according to the Associated Press.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Pennsylvania State Police recently announced the gun used to kill Agent Maland was purchased by a person of interest in the murders of Richard and Rita Zajko.

The shootings in Delaware County and Vermont seem to have growing connections to another killing in California.

Officials have offered few details of the cross-country investigation, which broke open after the Jan. 20 shooting death of Maland. Associated Press interviews and a review of court records and online postings tell the story of how a group of young, highly intelligent computer scientists, most of them in their 20s and 30s, met online, shared anarchist beliefs, and became increasingly violent.

Their goals aren't clear, but online writings span topics from radical veganism and gender identity to artificial intelligence.

Who is Ziz?

At the middle of it all is "Ziz," who appears to be the leader of the strange group members who called themselves "Zizians." She has been seen near multiple crime scenes and has connections to various suspects.

Jack LaSota, Alexander Leatham, Emma Borhanian, Gwen Danielson, Maximilian Snyder and Teresa Youngblut. They are associates of LaSota, also known as "Ziz." AP Photo

in 2016, LaSota began publishing a dark and sometimes violent blog under the name Ziz and, in one section, described her theory that the two hemispheres of the brain could hold separate values and genders and "often desire to kill each other."

Jack LaSota moved to the San Francisco Bay area after earning a computer science degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2013 and interning at NASA, according to a profile on a hiring site for programmers, coders and other freelance workers. NASA officials did not respond to a request to confirm LaSota's internship, but a Jack LaSota is listed on a website about past interns.

LaSota, who used she/her pronouns, and in her writings says she is a transgender woman, railed against perceived enemies, including so-called rationalist groups, which operate mostly online and seek to understand human cognition through reason and knowledge. Some are concerned with the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

LaSota, 34, has not responded to multiple Associated Press emails in recent weeks, and her attorney Daniel McGarrigle declined to comment when asked whether she is connected to any of the deaths. Before her weekend arrest, she missed court appearances in two states, and bench warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Reached on Monday, McGarrigle would only confirm that he has represented LaSota and wouldn't confirm her arrest or any details of the latest case.

WPVI and The Associated Press contributed to this report.