Police investigating Madison, WI school shooting suspect's 'turbulent home life'

Police are investigating alleged Madison, Wisconsin school shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's 'turbulent home life' and the origin of the gun used.

MADISON, Wis. -- More details are being learned about the teenager who allegedly opened fire at a Christian school in Wisconsin on Monday.

Natalie Rupnow went by Samantha.

Now, new details are being revealed about her parents' relationship.

Police in Madison, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon are still focusing investigative attention on the family home where alleged 15-year-old school shooter Rupnow lived with her father.

And authorities are examining her home life. Her parents divorced twice.

And they are still attempting to determine whether an online declaration in her name was actually written by her.

"It would surprise me if she got the gun from anywhere but the home," said Steve Moore, a former FBI supervisory special agent.

With electronics and other potential evidence collected at the family home, police Wednesday afternoon continue to say that the shooter's parents are fully cooperative.

But, so far, they have not announced a motive, only suggesting there could be a blend of motives.

A six-page proclamation that has been circulating on social media since immediately after the deadly attack on Monday would seem to answer many questions about motive and the teenager's underlying emotional struggles, if it is legitimate.

There continue to be questions about the authenticity of the pronouncement, and police are less than certain.

"We know a document has been widely shared on social media. At this time, we cannot verify its authenticity. We have detectives working today to determine where this document originated and who actually shared it online. At this time, we cannot verify the document. We ask that you not share the document or spread any information that may be false," police said.

Some photos are verified. One was first reported Tuesday by the ABC7 Chicago I-Team, showing the teenager skeet shooting at a Madison-area gun club the family had recently joined.

Experts point to the T-shirt worn by the teen, featuring a band idolized by the Columbine shooters in 1999.

"If we find that this T-shirt is an expression of an interest in, and maybe research of those school shooters, that tells us a lot about what she was thinking," said Andrew McCabe, a CNN senior law enforcement analyst and former deputy director of the FBI.

"That could have been how she felt about being in a new school, her own self-image, it's very likely that she was going through depression," said Mary Ellen O'Toole, a former FBI senior profiler and special agent.

Divorce court records obtained by the I-Team reveal a "turbulent home life," with multiple parental divorces and marriages, therapy and shifting custody arrangements. Monday's deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School left two people dead, six wounded and more lives forever impacted.

"My nephew could hear bodies hitting the floor and great niece across the hall could hear gunshots," said Rep. Jerry O'Connor, a Republican Wisconsin state assemblyman.

Police in Madison have not held a news briefing Wednesday, and say there won't be any public announcements unless events warrant that.

Top items for authorities to figure out include how Rupnow obtained the 9mm pistol and from whom; whether it was legal; if anyone helped her with the plot or even knew about it; and if that online declaration is bona fide.

There are still at least two people hospitalized in critical condition.