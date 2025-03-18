Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba Police Department says it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a home just before 3:30 am Tuesday on Hollow Way at Villa Avenue.

They say it was initially for a welfare check but shortly after, there was another call for a possible assault at the same location.

When police arrived, they say a young boy was at the front door and said his parents were dead.

Police found a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Guns were found at the home.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Both the boy and a toddler were taken by police for protective custody.

The identities of the man and woman are not being released at this time.

Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects.