Police investigating possible pipe bomb outside Walmart in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a possible pipe bomb outside a Walmart in central Fresno.

Authorities were called out to the store on Blackstone and Ashlan around 7:30 am Monday.

An employee reported a suspicious object outside the front door of the building.

The EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) has taken over the investigation.

There is no longer a scene, and police are still searching for the person who left the device.

The Walmart was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

