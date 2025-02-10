BreakingPD investigating possible pipe bomb outside Walmart in central Fresno
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigating possible pipe bomb outside Walmart in central Fresno

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Monday, February 10, 2025 6:36PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a possible pipe bomb outside a Walmart in central Fresno.

Authorities were called out to the store on Blackstone and Ashlan around 7:30 am Monday.

An employee reported a suspicious object outside the front door of the building.

The EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) has taken over the investigation.

There is no longer a scene, and police are still searching for the person who left the device.

The Walmart was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW