Police investigating shooting in central Fresno involving three victims, including teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Fresno involving three victims, including a teenager.

Officers responded to a barbershop in the area of Belmont and Van Ness Avenues around 5 p.m.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

They also say a 17-year-old boy was shot but did not say if he was next to the other victims.

Officers say while the shooting happened in a barbershop, the business has nothing to do with the shooting.

Investigators are now working to figure out how the victims are involved in the situation.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

If you have information, you can contact the Fresno Police Department.