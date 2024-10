Police officers wrangle runaway inflatable pumpkin on stormy Ohio road

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Police officers in Ohio were called to capture a runaway inflated pumpkin that ended up on the road during stormy weather.

Police dashcam video shows a responding officer in Bay Village getting squashed by the pumpkin.

Fortunately, the office was not hurt.

With the help of backup officers, the pumpkin was eventually moved out of the road and returned to its owner.