Police searching for man who pepper sprayed woman on Madera trail

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who pepper-sprayed a woman who was walking.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Madera Police responded to the Fresno River Trail near Riverview Drive and Westberry Boulevard.

Investigators say a man pepper sprayed a woman who was walking in the area and was not letting her leave.

The woman was able to escape.

Police are now searching for the suspect described as a man with thick curly hair, wearing a green flannel long sleeve and blue jeans.

He also has a noticeable limp and may be riding or pushing a bicycle.

If you see someone that matches that description call Madera Police.

