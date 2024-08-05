WATCH LIVE

Police searching for man who pepper sprayed woman on Madera trail

KFSN logo
Monday, August 5, 2024
Police are searching for the man who pepper-sprayed a woman who was walking in Madera Saturday night.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who pepper-sprayed a woman who was walking.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Madera Police responded to the Fresno River Trail near Riverview Drive and Westberry Boulevard.

Investigators say a man pepper sprayed a woman who was walking in the area and was not letting her leave.

The woman was able to escape.

Police are now searching for the suspect described as a man with thick curly hair, wearing a green flannel long sleeve and blue jeans.

He also has a noticeable limp and may be riding or pushing a bicycle.

If you see someone that matches that description call Madera Police.

