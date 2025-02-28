Police surround home in southwest Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have surrounded a home in southeast Fresno on Thursday night after a man was rushed to the hospital.

Officers found an intoxicated man with a head wound on McKinley Avenue.

Police say there may be a suspect in the home they've surrounded and are occasionally speaking to that person on a bullhorn.

McKinley from Normal to Millbrook is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities aren't sure if a crime was even committed.

Officers are working to learn more information from the injured man.

