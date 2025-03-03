Popular Fresno restaurant making changes to egg orders amid shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The egg shortage and prices are hitting hard for a popular breakfast spot in Fresno.

Benaddiction is making changes in light of the challenge.

The owner, James Caples, says they've been struggling to get eggs.

Moving forward, the owner says they will no longer be offering the three-egg "Get Rhythm" plate -- only the two.

They will also be limiting the amount of eggs you can add to pancakes and french toast, as well as reducing the number of eggs in one of their bowls from four to two and reducing the cost.

They've even moved to carton eggs for sauces and French toast.

"We used to take great pride in not doing carton eggs," Caples said. "Every egg we used in the restaurant prep or service was always a whole egg. We've had to switch to buying carton eggs for certain things to help make sure we last on those whole eggs."

Caples is asking for understanding and patience as they work through this time.